2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here is all you need to know about this new family hatchback in town.

By:November 11, 2021 12:03 PM
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-generation Celerio in the Indian market. The Celerio was first launched in India at the 2014 Auto Expo, followed by a facelift update in 2017. Now, its second-generation model has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient car and here is everything you need to know about this new family hatchback in town. 

Design and Colours

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the fifth-gen Heartect platform. Unlike the squarish looks of the outgoing model, the new Celerio features a more rounded design. At the front, it gets a studded grille with chrome accents and Suzuki’s logo. There are oval-shaped headlamps, which are conventional halogen units. The side profile housed blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels, lift-to-open type handles on all doors and at the rear, it gets angular taillamps. The all-new Celerio is available in six colours. They are – Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Silky Silver, Glistering Grey, Arctic White and Caffeine Brown.

Dimensions 

In terms of dimensions, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is bigger than the outgoing model. It measures 3,695 mm in length, 1,655 mm in width and 1,555 mm in height. While the length and height of the new Celerio are almost identical to its predecessor, the new-gen model is around 55 mm wider than before. Also, its wheelbase is now 10 mm longer and stands at 2,435 mm. The new Celerio has a 170 mm ground clearance, which is 5 mm more than the old model. 

Engine and Transmission

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with a single petrol engine. It gets a new 1.0-litre K10C naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 65 hp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The new Celerio delivers a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl, which makes it the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India. 

Features and Safety Equipment 

Maruti Suzuki has completely revamped the interior of the all-new Celerio and it gets a lot more features than the outgoing model. It is offered with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an engine push start/stop button with a smart key, steering-mounted audio controls, analogue instrument cluster with MID, etc. The safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors with a parking camera, segment-first hill-hold assist, etc.

Price and Rivals 

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four trim levels, namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start at Rs 4.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It rivals the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, etc. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

