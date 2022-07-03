2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Price, features, specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue have recently been updated for the year 2022 and are great choices in the compact SUV segment. However, which update is the better deal for you?

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are amongst the most popular carmakers in India and their respective contenders in the compact SUV segment are no different. Within the month of June, we have seen Hyundai launch the 2022 Venue while Maruti Suzuki refreshed the Vitara Brezza and are now calling it Brezza. Both updates bring a decent chunk of features and changes along with them and in this article, we shall have a look at what each vehicle has to offer.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue feature comparison

While Maruti Suzuki has been a bit behind on features with the previous model, the 2022 Brezza intends to change that. This new update brings with it many new features that it did not have previously. When you look at the infotainment unit, the Brezza has a slightly bigger 9-inch display, compared to the 8-inch one on the Venue. The unit on the Venue, however, supports wireless smartphone connectivity, has 10 regional languages and built-in ambient sounds. It also gets a four-way power-adjustable driver seat and the rear bench has a two-step recline function. The Venue also comes with a new fully-digital instrument cluster while the Brezza gets a semi-digital setup. Both units are very capable and which one you like more is a matter of personal preference. Both vehicles come with a sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger for smartphones and rear AC vents.

While the Brezza might not have had the edge in terms of cabin features, it does leap ahead a little when you compare the safety-related features the two vehicles have. The 2022 Maruti Brezza is the first vehicle in its segment to have a head up display and 360-degree camera. Apart from this, both cars come with dual airbags as standard and the top-end trims offer six airbags in total. The rest of the safety features like ABS, EBD, ISOFIX mounts, hill hold assist, ESC and TPMS are present across both SUVs.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue engine & gearbox comparison

When it comes to powertrain options, the Venue has an edge over the Brezza because it offers a wider variety of engines and gearboxes to choose from. Whether you want a simple NA petrol motor, a performance-focused turbo-petrol motor or desire a diesel-powered one, Hyundai has got a Venue for you. However, with the Brezza, you get a well-rounded 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is bigger in size, compared to the Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol engine and is very frugal too.

Model Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Venue (NA petrol) Hyundai Venue (turbo-petrol) Hyundai Venue (diesel) Engine 1.5-litre K15C, naturally aspirated, petrol 1.2-litre MPi, four-cylinder, NA petrol 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol 1.5-litre, U2, CRDi, four-cylinder, diesel Power 101bhp @ 6000rpm 82bhp @ 6000rpm 118bhp @ 6000rpm 99bhp @ 4000rpm Torque 136.8Nm @ 4400rpm 113.8Nm @ 4000rpm 172Nm @ 1500-4000rpm 240Nm @ 1500-2750rpm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue engine specifications

While Maruti Suzuki might only be offering a simple 5-speed manual and a 6-speed speed torque converter gearbox with the Brezza, both options are available for all trims, except for the base variant. With the Venue, you can get an iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, but these options are only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The NA petrol and diesel models come with a 5-speed and a 6-speed manual gearbox, respectively. Let us also not forget that the Brezza returns a mileage of 19.80kmpl to 20.15kmpl, depending on the variant you pick.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue price comparison

Variant Manual Automatic LXi Rs 7,99,000 – VXi Rs 9,46,500 Rs 10,96,500 ZXi Rs 10,86,500 Rs 12,36,500 ZXi Dual Tone Rs 11,02,500 Rs 12,52,500 ZXi+ Rs 12,30,000 Rs 13,80,000 ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs 12,46,000 Rs 13,96,000 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Prices (ex-showroom)

Now let us look at the all-important pricing data. After the recent update, both vehicles have become a bit more expensive and the Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh while the Venue starts at Rs 7.53 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). This means that the Venue undercuts the Brezza by about Rs 46,000 but do keep in mind that the Brezza gets a bigger and more powerful petrol engine. Even when looking at the top-end variants, the Brezza is more expensive, increasing the gap by around Rs 1.39 lakh. For the extra money, you do get some more safety features and a more frugal petrol engine. In case you desire more fun and creature comforts or want a diesel-powered vehicle, the Venue should suit you just fine.