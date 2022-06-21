2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get a Head-Up Display. The carmaker has officially teased the new HUD unit in the new Brezza.

Following the addition of a Heads Up Display with the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a HUD as well. Maruti Suzuki has officially teased the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s HUD unit, saying that it will display RPM, speed, fuel economy, and energy flow among others.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on June 30, and the carmaker has started accepting bookings for the vehicle for an amount of Rs 11,000, either online or at a dealership.

The new Brezza is expected to get a host of design changes such as tweaked headlamps and grille, a sunroof, redesigned tail lamps, and more. Mechanically, the Brezza is expected to retain the 101 bhp, 136 Nm 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with the mild-hybrid assist technology.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will retain the manual gearbox, however, the carmaker will offer a new 6-speed automatic with the sub-4 metre SUV.

Interior updates will include a new infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 6 airbags, ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, connected car features, and more. The Brezza is likely to get similar connected car tech as the Baleno did, including the ability to unlock the car with a smartwatch.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza when launched, will compete against other subcompact SUVs in the Indian market such as the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and the recently launched 2022 Hyundai Venue.