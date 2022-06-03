2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied at dealership yard: Launch this month

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been spied at a dealership yard ahead of its official launch scheduled for later this month. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch an updated version of its best-selling SUV, Vitara Brezza. While the launch date has not been officially announced yet, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be launched in India on the 30th of June. Ahead of its official launch, the images of the new Brezza have leaked on the internet giving us a hint of what’s in the store from Maruti.

Image: RushLane

While the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be an all-new model, it will share some bits with the current model. Moreover, the company will drop the Vitara moniker this time around and simply call it Brezza. In terms of updates, it will get a major cosmetic overhaul, new features, and an updated powertrain. It has been recently spotted at a dealership yard in multiple colour shades.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will retain its boxy silhouette but will feature new styling elements to enhance the SUV’s cosmetic appeal. It will get a redesigned grille, LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs, updated front and rear bumpers with skid plate, and 3D LED taillamps. This sub-compact SUV will also feature dual-tone alloy wheels and a prominent Brezza moniker on the tailgate.

Image: Extreme Media YouTube

On the inside, it is likely to get a host of features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, etc. Powering the new Brezza will be an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.