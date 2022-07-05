2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Review Live tomorrow: Watch here

Our First Drive Review of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will go live tomorrow. This sub-compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Brezza in the country. The prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and go up to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a host of cosmetic updates, new hi-tech features, and updated powertrain choices. But, is that enough to give sleepless nights to the competition? Watch our First Drive Review here!

We have driven the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the beautiful South Indian city of Chennai. Our first drive impressions of the same will go live tomorrow at 5 PM on the Express Drives YouTube channel. So, make sure you are subscribed to the same. Till then, you can watch the walkaround of the same to know what all has changed in the all-new Brezza.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Check out its mileage figures, HERE.

In terms of features, it gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected tech, an electric sunroof, Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza takes on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

