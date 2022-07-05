2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: New vs Old comparison

Now that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been launched in the market, we compare it with the outgoing model to see what has changed and what are the new features in it. We also see how the update has affected the prices of the vehicle.

When you talk about compact SUVs, there are many models to choose from. Almost every mainstream manufacturer in India has a player in this highly sought-after segment. Maruti Suzuki was a bit late to the party with the Vitara Brezza but that did not hinder them from quickly climbing to the top of sales charts and leading the race thereafter. In the month of July, we got the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza which not only got new updates but also saw a change in the name of the product. With the new update, the product is no longer called Vitara Brezza, it is now just Brezza. So, apart from the name, what else has changed?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Exterior design

The 2022 iteration of Brezza gets a slew of cosmetic changes including a new front fascia. One can see that the chrome studded grille has been changed. Now, you have a black element in the centre with some chrome accents above. The headlamp cluster has also been redesigned slightly to flow well with the grille. It houses LED projector headlamps that now have follow me home functionality built in. Lower down, the LED fog lamps embedded in the bumper are also more compact than before and no longer get a separate housing around them. There is a new bumper and a faux skid plate to give the Brezza a rugged look.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza (left) & Vitara Brezza (right)

The wheel size remains the same at 16 inches but the alloy design is much more modern. You can also see a more prominent black cladding running across the lower end of the new model. At the back is a new, sleeker LED tail lamp unit which looks much better than the boxy cluster in the old Brezza. The number plate has been moved further down and the chrome element is no longer there. Instead, the Brezza branding has been embossed on the tailgate itself, similar to many other vehicles in the market today.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Dimensions

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (old) Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1790mm Height 1685mm 1640mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old dimensions

There is not a massive change in the overall size and dimensions of the Vitara Brezza and the Brezza. The new model has a height of 1685mm, making it 45mm taller than the old model which stood at 1640mm. Even the wheelbase of 2500mm and the length of 3995mm are similar across the old and new models. You will be able to store the same amount of luggage in the 328Even the boot space of the two vehicles is identical and stands at 328 litres.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Interior

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior (top) & Vitara Brezza interior (bottom)

While the Vitara Brezza used to come with a mostly black interior, the new Brezza gets a dual-tone option as well. To further enhance the cabin ambience, Maruti Suzuki has even equipped it with ambient lighting. There is a new flat-bottom steering wheel that looks sharper and a redesigned semi-digital instrument cluster right behind it. Replacing the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit is a larger 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ screen and you also get next-gen Suzuki Connect features. One thing that you used to get in the old Brezza but do not get in the new one is the upper glove box on the passenger side.

With the 2022 update, Maruti Suzuki has finally given the Brezza an electronic sunroof. At the back you now get AC vents and two charging points below them – one is a Type-A port while the other is a Type-C. This is going to elevate the backseat experience greatly. Overall, Maruti Suzuki has worked to make the cabin of the 2022 Brezza look and feel like a more premium space than the previous model.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Safety

This is a key area where Maruti Suzuki has made huge leaps with the 2022 Brezza. The SUV now gets many additional safety features like a 360-degree camera and head up display. The older Vitara Brezza came with two airbags even in the top-end trims but that number has been increased to six now. However, you will have to opt for the top-spec ZXi+ trim to get six airbags as the trims below that get only two. Apart from this, the newer Brezza also gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Powertrain & mileage

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (old) Engine 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder, NA-petrol 1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, NA-petrol Power 101bhp @ 6000rpm 103bhp @ 6000rpm Torque 136.8Nm @ 4400rpm 138Nm @ 4400rpm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old engine specifications

Technically speaking, the Brezza gets a new engine with the 2022 update but it is not drastically different. You still have a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor but it now gets dual-jet technology. Compared to the K15B engine of the previous model, the newer K15C engine is more frugal but is a bit down on power and torque output. To be precise, power has gone down by 2bhp while torque has been reduced by 1.2Nm. While you might not notice the missing ponies as much, you will surely appreciate the improved mileage figure. The old models had a claimed mileage of 18.76kmpl, the new one boasts a maximum mileage figure of 20.15kmpl.

6-speed AT (left) & 4-speed AT (right)

Apart from this, there is also a new transmission option too. Maruti Suzuki has replaced the previous 4-speed torque converter with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox. You even get to play around a bit more thanks to the presence of paddle shifters with this new automatic transmission. In case you opt for the manual version, you will be greeted by the same old 5-speed unit from the previous iteration.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza new vs old: Price

Variant Manual Automatic LXi Rs 7,99,000 – VXi Rs 9,46,500 Rs 10,96,500 ZXi Rs 10,86,500 Rs 12,36,500 ZXi Dual Tone Rs 11,02,500 Rs 12,52,500 ZXi+ Rs 12,30,000 Rs 13,80,000 ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs 12,46,000 Rs 13,96,000 All prices ex-showroom

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. It is no surprise that this figure is higher than what the previous model used to cost. One has to also remember that the input costs have been increasing constantly and the new Brezza also comes with many more features compared to the old model. The difference is smaller when you look at the base price of the previous model which used to cost Rs 7.84 lakh but the gap widens the higher you go in the trim range. The top-spec Vitara Brezza used to cost Rs 11.49 lakh while the new Brezza costs Rs 13.96 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).