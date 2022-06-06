2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch on June 30: Expected price, specs, features

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be officially launched in India on the 30th of June. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this sub-compact SUV here.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is prepping up to launch an updated version of the Vitara Brezza. This time around, the company will drop the Vitara moniker and simply call it Brezza. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on the 30th of June. Here we have mentioned the expected price, specifications, and features of this sub-compact SUV.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a major cosmetic overhaul. While it will retain its boxy silhouette, the SUV will feature new styling elements to uplift the cosmetic appeal. It will get a redesigned grille, new LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs, updated front and rear bumpers with skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and 3D LED taillamps.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Features

Maruti’s new-age cars are quite feature-rich and the same can be expected from the Brezza as well. It is likely to get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. Some other features might include an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also powers the XL6 and Ertiga. This motor develops 101 bhp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Expected Price

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on June 30, 2022. While the current model is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the upcoming Brezza is expected to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

