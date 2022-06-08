2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza interior spied: Gets sunroof, HUD, and more

The interior images of the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been spied and they reveal its key features. This sub-compact SUV will be launched in India on June 30, 2022.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to introduce the all-new Brezza in the country. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched in India on the 30th of June. Now, ahead of its official launch, the interior images of the new Brezza have been spied and they reveal key features of this sub-compact SUV.

Image: RushLane

Maruti’s new-age cars like the updated Baleno, Ertiga, and the XL6 are quite feature-rich and the same can be expected from the Brezza as well. The leaked images reveal that it will get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech. It also features an electric sunroof, dual-tone dashboard, HUD (heads-up display), etc.

Some other useful feature additions in the new Brezza will be a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, and more. In terms of cosmetic appeal, while the Brezza will continue to retain its boxy shape, it will get a major design overhaul. Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Image: WhatsApp Forward

This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters. While the current model is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the upcoming Brezza is expected to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

