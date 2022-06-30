New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launch in India Live, 2022 New Maruti Vitara Brezza Price, Specs, Features, Variant Live Updates: The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well.

All New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launch in India Live, Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022 Price in India Live News: The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza is set to get some major design updates, while it still retains its boxy silhouette. The SUV will feature a redesigned grille, new all-LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs, updated front and rear bumpers with skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. The company will offer the SUV in multiple colour schemes as well.



The SUV was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida and over the years, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza garnered a lot of buyers. For its latest update, the SUV is dropping the term ‘Vitara’ from its nomenclature while adding a host of new features!

