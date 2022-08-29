2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets over 1 lakh bookings in two months: Details

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its official launch. This sub-compact SUV is currently priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, launched the new-gen Brezza in June this year. Bookings for the same commenced on June 20 while its official prices were announced on June 30. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received over 1 lakh bookings within two months of its official launch. This sub-compact SUV is currently priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

It is worth mentioning that the new-generation Brezza received 4,400 bookings on the first day itself and over 45,000 pre-bookings in eight days even before its official launch. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza demands a waiting period of up to five months, depending upon the variant and the customer’s location. It gets a major cosmetic overhaul, new hi-tech features, and updated powertrain choices.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga too. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters. It rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Review:

In terms of features, the new-generation Brezza gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected tech. Some other hi-tech features of the SUV include an electric sunroof, Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ESP, hill hold assist, and more.

