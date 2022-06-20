scorecardresearch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open: Launch on June 30

The bookings for the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are now officially open ahead of its launch on June 30. It will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an electric sunroof, and more.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up for the launch of the updated Brezza. The bookings for the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are now officially open ahead of its launch on the 30th of June. One can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. 

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features, and updated powertrain choices. Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.  

In terms of equipment, it will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an HUD, an electric sunroof, and more. Some other features will include a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, ventilated front seats, etc. Upon launch, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc. 

Announcing the bookings open, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country.”

He added, “Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar. The All-New Brezza, with new-age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.” 

