2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza bookings open: Launch on June 30

The bookings for the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are now officially open ahead of its launch on June 30. It will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an electric sunroof, and more.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up for the launch of the updated Brezza. The bookings for the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza are now officially open ahead of its launch on the 30th of June. One can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a major cosmetic overhaul, a bunch of new features, and updated powertrain choices. Powering the SUV will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with paddle shifters.

Image: RushLane

In terms of equipment, it will get a bunch of hi-tech features, including six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an HUD, an electric sunroof, and more. Some other features will include a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, ventilated front seats, etc. Upon launch, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Announcing the bookings open, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country.”

Image: RushLane

He added, “Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar. The All-New Brezza, with new-age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market. We are confident that the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza too will rule Indian roads and win over the hearts of Indian customers.”

Also Read: Exclusive: PMV EaS-E micro electric car launch in July, To be priced from Rs 4 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.