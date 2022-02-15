2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to get segment-first 360-degree camera

The upcoming mid-life facelift of Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be the first car in the premium hatchback segment in India to get a 360-degree camera. The feature will enhance the safety quotient of the car and make parking easier.

As the launch date of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes closer, the company has been dropping teasers and revealing features at a steady rate. The latest teaser shared by Maruti Suzuki reveals that the updated Baleno will be the first car in the premium hatchback segment to come with a ‘360 View Camera’. This will also be the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle in India to come with a 360-degree camera.

The upcoming Baleno facelift is turning out to be loaded on tech as we know that the car will come with an updated and bigger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit as well. The bigger screen real estate will allow for more area to display the surroundings of the car. It will also support smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and have a surround sound system by ARKAMYS.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also be the first car in its segment to feature a head-up display (HUD). All of these features will give the hatchback a new lease of life and allow it to compete with some of the newer competitors that have had the upper hand in terms of features until now.

In terms of exterior design and styling, this new iteration of the Baleno will get an updated front fascia, a new design for the alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps and bumpers. The changes in the exterior will be minimal due to this being a mid-life update for Baleno and not a generation change. The same goes for the engine as well. Under the bonnet is going to be the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine that has been doing duty on the previous version of the car as well. It will come with a choice of a 5-speed manual or an automatic. The automatic transmission could be an AGS (Auto Gear Shift) unit instead of a CVT. This engine will be offered in two states – one that produces 82bhp and another that makes 88bhp.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go on sale sometime by the end of the month and the company has already opened bookings for the same.