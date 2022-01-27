2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno production begins: Here’s all you should know

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno rolls off the production line, and is reportedly coming to showroom floors by next month.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the highest-selling products of the country’s largest carmaker. It has been on sale for quite some time now and is already due for a makeover. Thankfully, Maruti Suzuki has all the ears to the buyers and press. The carmaker is preparing for the launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Production of the new Baleno has already started at the company’s Manesar, Haryana based facility. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s production began on January 24 this year.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift – Design

As can be seen in the image above, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno dons a reworked front-end. The front bumper is an all-new unit, and likewise, headlamps also don a new design. The radiator grille looks wider and slimmer than the outgoing model’s. Sideways, the silhouette will remain unchanged. Nevertheless, a set of new alloy wheels might make their way on the updated model. Moreover, the rear face will feature new tail lamps, which will extend onto the boot lid. The rear bumper will be a reprofiled unit too. On the whole, it is safe to assume that the new Baleno will look fresh from all angles.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift – Interior

Expect a new dashboard layout on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. A set of vertically-mounted AC vents are likely to be seen with a free-standing infotainment unit. The latter could also be a size bigger this time. Alongside wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags and HUD are likely to be on the cards as well. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature more tech as a part of the standard kit across the range.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift – Engine & Gearbox

Under the bonnet, Maruti Suzuki will continue with the 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine. In the lower guise, the motor develops a peak power output of 82 Hp, while it puts out 89 Hp with the 48V mild-hybrid system onboard. Currently, the Baleno is available with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. Things are reported to be changed on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The CVT is likely to be replaced with a 5-speed AMT.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift – Launch & Price

The carmaker has been tight-lipped about the new Baleno’s launch date. As per recent reports, it is expected to reach showroom floors by next month with a slight hike in its current starting price of Rs. 6.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Once launched, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will rub shoulders with its current set of rivals, including the Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Tata Altroz.