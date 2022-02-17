2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno launch date confirmed: Here is all that we know

The much-awaited update to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will soon be launched. From the official teasers and leaked images, we can gather that the 2022 Baleno is going to be loaded with technology and many segment-first features.

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that they will be taking the wraps off the new Baleno facelift on February 23, 2022. This is the second update of the Baleno since its launch in 2015. The car has been one of the best-selling products from the Nexa lineup. Bookings for the premium hatchback were already open for a price of Rs 11,000. With the launch date confirmed, let us take a look at all that we know about the vehicle so far.

Updated design & styling

As is the case with most facelifts, the new Baleno will also come with a redesigned front and rear along with newly designed alloy wheels. A new honeycomb mesh grille along with newly designed LED headlamps and tail lamps will give the hatchback a fresher look. In fact, we already have seen how the car will look, thanks to some leaked images.

360 View Camera

In an effort to improve the safety quotient of the car and to add more convenience for the driver, the 2022 Baleno will be the first vehicle in its segment to come with a 360-degree camera. This is a feature that is usually seen on higher-end vehicles and is a first for any Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the country too.

HUD

Another tech upgrade that the Baleno will get is a heads-up display (HUD). This tiny display will show some useful information like the current speed, engine rpm, time and more. The HUD allows the driver to quickly glance at crucial information without having to take their eyes off the road completely. Just like the 360-degree camera, this is also a segment-first feature.

Upgraded infotainment unit

The touchscreen infotainment unit has also got an upgrade. The 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment unit is bigger than the display found in the outgoing model and will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For reference, the previous model came with a 7.0-inch display. This new display is also a floating unit now instead of being embedded in the dashboard.

More airbags

While the Baleno has always had a maximum of two airbags until now, the new iteration will take that to a total of 6. This will make it the only Maruti Suzuki car in India to have 6 airbags. Also, this will give it an edge over its competitors as none of them offer this many airbags. Crash test rating and safety have been a sore spot for Baleno previously but with 2022 Baleno the company aims to change that for the better.

New steering wheel

While the facelift model will come with a slightly redesigned interior, one big change would come in the form of a flat-bottom steering wheel. The previous model came with a conventional round steering wheel but the updated model will get a fancier design. Apart from this, the steering wheel will also have more controls on it for better accessibility.

Engine & gearbox

Powering the new Baleno would be the 1.2-litre K12N engine. The engine capacity is the same as the outgoing model but it gets automatic start/stop technology. This will boost the mileage of the hatchback and the company claims that the new Baleno will deliver over 22kmpl. In terms of gearbox choices, customers will be able to pick between a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. The latter has been used in place of CVT.