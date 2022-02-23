2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Images, and more. Check out all the details about this new premium hatchback here.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift India Launch LIVE Updates: India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, will launch the facelifted version of its popular premium hatchback, Baleno, today. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will get a host of updates, including a fresh design, revamped interiors with loads of features, including some segment-first goodies, and a new powertrain. First launched in 2015, this will be the second major update for Baleno in its 7-year long lifecycle.

Some new hi-tech features of this premium hatchback will include a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, Alexa connect, 360-degree parking camera, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be a new 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine that will feature VVT and an integrated starter generator (ISG) with start/stop tech. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.