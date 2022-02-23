Live

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Images, and more. Check out all the details about this new premium hatchback here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift India Launch LIVE Updates: India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, will launch the facelifted version of its popular premium hatchback, Baleno, today. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will get a host of updates, including a fresh design, revamped interiors with loads of features, including some segment-first goodies, and a new powertrain. First launched in 2015, this will be the second major update for Baleno in its 7-year long lifecycle.

Some new hi-tech features of this premium hatchback will include a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, Alexa connect, 360-degree parking camera, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. Powering the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will be a new 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine that will feature VVT and an integrated starter generator (ISG) with start/stop tech. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.  

08:55 (IST) 23 Feb 2022
Welcome to the India launch LIVE blog of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift!

Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift in India in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.