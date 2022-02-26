2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Top 5 things you need to know

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom. This premium hatchback rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc.

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the facelifted version of its best-selling premium hatchback, Baleno, in India. First launched in 2015, this is the second major update for Baleno in its almost 7-year long lifecycle. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift gets a bunch of updates over its predecessor, including cosmetic overhauls, new features and a new powertrain. In this article, we have shared with you the top 5 things you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Design & Colours

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift gets a wider grille with a honeycomb pattern and new bumpers. The grille of this premium hatch is now flanked by all-LED headlamps & DRLs and it gets C-shaped LED taillamps too. Moreover, it is offered in six colours, namely Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Dimensions & Capacity

Specifications 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Length 3990 mm Width 1745 mm Height 1500 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot Space 318 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 37 litres

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Interior & Features

The facelifted Baleno is loaded with features up to the gills. It sports a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 40+ connected car features. Some other features include a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, an all-LED lighting system, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and safety equipment like up to six airbags, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Engine & Transmission

The 2022 Maruti Baleno is powered by a new 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine that comes with a start/stop system to boost fuel economy. It churns out 88.5 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The fuel economy of its manual variant is rated at 22.35 kmpl while the automatic variant is claimed to deliver 22.94 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price & Rivals

Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Baleno in four trim levels. They are Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Prices of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift start at Rs 6.35 lakh and they go up to Rs 9.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open and one can book this premium hatchback by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, etc.

