2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift has been spotted in India without any camouflage, hinting at its imminent launch. This premium hatchback rivals the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a very popular premium hatchback in the Indian market. It was first launched in the year 2015 and got a facelift in 2019. Now, the carmaker is planning to give it another facelift update and ahead of its official launch, the upcoming facelifted Maruti Baleno has been spotted undisguised in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift has been spotted without any camouflage, revealing some of its key design elements, and hinting at its imminent launch in India.

Talking about the design, the spy images reveal that the facelifted Baleno will get a revised front fascia. At the front, it will get a re-designed grille and revamped bumper that seems to give the car a wider appeal than the outgoing model. Moreover, its headlamps are also tweaked and they feature new L-shaped LED DRLs too. The side profile of the car isn’t visible in the images but it is expected to remain more or less the same as before, save for the possible addition of new alloy wheels.

Moving to the rear profile, one can see that the new facelifted Baleno gets revamped bumpers and new LED taillights that extend all the way to the tailgate. The interior images of the car are not yet out but its previous spy shots confirm that the new Baleno Facelift will get a re-designed dashboard with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. However, the company won’t tweak its mechanicals and it will continue with the same set of petrol engines as before.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki’s SUV Plans for India:

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift will get two 1.2-litre petrol engines, one of them develops 82hp while the other one churns out 88hp and gets a smart hybrid technology too. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. Maruti Suzuki has not yet revealed any launch timeline for the Baleno Facelift but the updated version of this premium hatchback is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc.

