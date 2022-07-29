2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto vs S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Engine specs comparison

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the third-generation version of its entry-level offering Alto. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto is likely to be launched in India on August 18, 2022. It will get a major cosmetic overhaul, new features, and updated powertrain options. Here’s how the engine specs of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will fare against its rivals like the Maruti S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.
New Alto vs S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Engine specs
|Specification
|Alto 2022
|S-Presso
|Kwid
|Engine
|800cc
1.0-litre NA
|1.0-litre NA
|800cc
1.0-litre NA
|Power
|47 hp
66 hp
|66 hp
|53 hp
67 hp
|Torque
|69 Nm
89 Nm
|89 Nm
|72 Nm
91 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT
5-speed MT / AGS
|5-speed MT / AGS
|5-speed MT
5-speed MT / AMT
The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is likely to get the same 800cc petrol engine that powers the current model and churns out 47 bhp & 69 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, it is expected to get a K-Series 1.0-litre engine too that does its duty in the new S-Presso. This motor churns out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and AMT.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT and AMT (AGS). Renault’s entry-level offering, Kwid, is powered by an 800cc mill and a 1.0-litre NA petrol which develop 53 bhp and 67 bhp respectively. Both of them get a 5-speed MT while the latter gets an AMT too.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Launch Date and Price
The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to be launched in India on August 18, 2022. It will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc. The Alto is currently priced from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh, ex-showroom, and one can expect the upcoming new-generation version to charge a slight premium over these prices.
