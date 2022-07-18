2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto spied undisguised: Launch soon

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spied undisguised ahead of its official launch. This entry-level Maruti car will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc.

Maruti Suzuki is on a roll this year. The company is launching back-to-back new products to lure new-age buyers. Maruti will launch two new cars in India soon and while one will be its flagship SUV, Grand Vitara, the other one will be its entry-level offering – Alto. Ahead of its official debut, the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto has been spied undisguised during its TVC shoot.

Image: TeamBHP

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be dimensionally bigger than the current model. Moreover, it will be based on the company’s modular Heartect platform. In terms of cosmetic appeal, it will draw design inspiration from the current Celerio. This entry-level hatchback will get oval-shaped halogen headlamps, smooth body lines, steel rims with wheel caps, etc.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Alto is likely to be the same 800cc petrol engine that develops 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It will also get an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that does its duty in the new S-Presso as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is likely to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). Moreover, one can expect the new Alto’s higher variants to get a K10 suffix and be pretty feature loaded. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to be launched around the festive season. It will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc.

