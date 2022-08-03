2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 specs, variants leaked: Launch on August 18

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India on August 18. Ahead of its launch, its specifications and variant details have leaked on the internet and here’s all you should know about it.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is on a roll this year with back-to-back product launches. The company is gearing up to launch the third-gen version of its entry-level offering Alto. Ahead of its official launch, the specifications and variant details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 have leaked on the internet. Here’s all you should know about it.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design and Colours

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be based on the company’s modular Heartect platform and dimensionally bigger than the current model. In terms of design, it will draw inspiration from the current Celerio. This entry-level hatchback will get oval-shaped halogen headlamps, smooth body lines, steel rims with wheel caps, and more. It will be offered in multiple colour shades as well.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions (leaked)

Dimensions New Alto K10 Length 3530 mm Width 1490 mm Height 1520 mm Wheelbase 2380 mm

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that does its duty in the new S-Presso as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The older Alto with its humble 800cc mill is likely to be sold alongside the new K10 model.

Here’s how the old Alto K10 used to look like

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Variants, Launch Date and Price

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India on August 18 and that’s when we will get to know its exact prices. It will be offered in four trim levels – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+, which will be spread across 12 variants. The new Alto K10 is expected to be priced from Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

