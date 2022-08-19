2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: We highlight what’s new with the latest Alto that makes it stand out compared to the older-gen vehicle. Here’s all you need to know.

The recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has undergone several changes mechanically, visually, and in terms of comfort and safety. With stringent safety norms coming into play, carmakers have to up their game with entry-level offerings as well and this is evident with the new Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Priced at Rs 3.99 lakh onwards, the new Alto K10 gets a lot of new changes compared to the older one, and the older-gen 800cc Alto will be sold alongside the new one. That said, the 2022 Alto K10 gets visible updates and some that are not, so let’s take a look at what’s new with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Fifth-gen Heartect platform

Let’s start with the underpinnings of the new Alto K10. The car is based on Maruti Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform, the same that underpins the Ertiga, XL-6, Wagon R, and other cars Maruti Suzuki sells in India.

The new Heartect platform is made using high tensile steel, making it stronger and keeping vibrations down. The platform is also safer compared to the older vehicle. All this combines to make the new Alto K10 ride better and keep the NVH levels down.

Longer and taller

The new platform the car’s built on has made the new Alto K10 larger compared to the older generation vehicle. The new Alto measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, and 1,520 mm in height. The car’s longer and taller compared to its predecessor, meaning more interior room.

Maruti Suzuki has paid special attention to customers while designing the new Alto K10, translating to a roomier cabin, better knee room, shoulder room, and headroom.

Safest Alto in history

The new platform, along with several safety features has made the new Alto K10 safer than before. It is the safest Alto yet. As per the carmaker, the 2022 Alto K10 meets all Indian safety regulations, meaning it could soon get an NCAP safety score.

Safety features in the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensing door locks, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, high-speed warning, reverse parking sensors, and more. It does miss out on ESC, which is offered with the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

K-Series engine

One of the biggest highlights of the 2022 Alto K10 is the engine, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series engine that delivers 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT, which Maruti Suzuki calls AGS.

The new engine delivers a mileage of 24.9 kmpl, which is the highest in the segment when compared directly to its closest rival, the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre variant. Also, this is the same engine that made its debut with the recently-updated S-Presso hatchback.

Smart Play infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a 7.0-inch Smart Play infotainment system that offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation, steering-mounted controls for the audio and voice commands, and a four-speaker audio system.

Other features include a black dash, dual-tone seats, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Maruti Suzuki also offers customisation kits for the new Alto K10 to make it unique.