2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and variants explained

The new Maruti K10 is offered in four trims – Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+ and the top two trims are offered with an automatic transmission.

The new Maruti Alto K10 has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 5.84 lakh for the top variant. The hatchback is offered in four trims – Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+.

The new Maruti Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform and is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, K10C petrol engine that does duty on the S-Presso as well as the Celerio. It gets a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT in the higher VXi and VXi+ trims. The new Alto K10 claims to return a fuel efficiency of 24.39kmpl for the manual variants and 24.90kmpl for the automatic trims.

Here is what is on offer with each variant of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: STD variant

The new Maruti K10 base STD variant is offered with a 1.0-litre petrol and a manual gearbox priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets dual Front Airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse parking sensor, engine immobiliser, and a digital speedometer. However, it doesn’t get power steering, or an AC.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: LXi variant

The second in line Maruti Alto K10 LXi variant is priced at Rs. 4.82 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 1.0-litre petrol and a manual gearbox and in addition to the features on the base STD variant, it gets AC and power steering and body coloured bumper.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: VXi variant

The new Maruti Alto K10 VXi variant is offered with a choice of both AMT and MT gearboxes. In addition to the features of LXi, the VXi gets central door locking, front power windows, internally adjustable ORVMs, accessory socket, auto door lock, and SmartPlay Dock without touchscreen but with AUX and USB port. It also gets bluetooth and a roof antenna.



The Maruti Alto VXi variant is priced at Rs. 5 lakhs for the manual and Rs. 5.50 lakh for the AMT variant.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: VXi+ variant

The top-of-the-line Maruti Alto VXi variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, keyless entry and silver accents on the steering and door handles. It is offered with both a manual (Rs.5.34 lakh) and an AMT variant (Rs.5.84 lakh).



(All prices, ex-showroom Delhi)