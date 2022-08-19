2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 mileage figures explained: Up to 24.90 kmpl

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained the mileage figures of the new Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the new-generation Alto K10 in India. The price of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open while the deliveries will commence soon. The new Maruti Alto K10 is claimed to deliver fuel efficiency of up to 24.90 kmpl. Here we have explained its mileage figures.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Mileage Figures

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Powertrain ARAI Mileage Petrol Manual 24.39 kmpl Petrol AMT 24.90 kmpl

As you can see in the above table, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s petrol automatic variant is claimed to deliver a mileage of 24.90 kmpl. Its petrol manual variant, on the other hand, is rated at 24.39 kmpl. Please do note that these are ARAI-certified mileage figures and the actual real-world economy might differ.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine Specifications

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated, dual-jet, dual-VVT engine. This is the same motor that does its duty in the updated S-Presso as well. It churns out 65.7 bhp at 5,500 RPM and 89 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and Rivals

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in four trim levels. They are – Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Prices for the same start at Rs 3.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 5.83 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, etc.

