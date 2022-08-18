2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh ex-showroom. Here’s more details on the Alto K10 including price, engine specs, features, and safety.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Alto K10 will be available in four basic variants, further divided based on its gearbox options. The new Alto is in its fourth generation and it was first launched back in 2000.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh onwards. The variant-wise pricing of the new Alto is as follows.

Variant MT AGS STD Rs 3.99 lakh — LXi Rs 4.82 lakh — VXi Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh VXi+ Rs 5.33 lakh Rs 5.83 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 platform and design

The 2022 Alto K10 is based on the carmaker’s Heartect platform that uses steel to not only make the car safer but also help reduce noise and vibration. This is the same platform that underpins the Wagon R, Ertiga, and other Maruti Suzuki models.

As with the new platform, the new Alto K10 has also grown in dimensions. The car is longer and taller than its predecessor, allowing more leg and headroom. The new Alto measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, and 1,520 mm high.

The new platform has also allowed Maruti Suzuki to give the Alto K10 a fresh design. The Alto borrows styling from the Celerio, ditching its angular lines for a more curvaceous look. The front grille design, along with the oval headlamps and taller stance gives the new K10 a more premium look.

New Alto K10 engine specifications

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series engine that makes 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, which Maruti calls ‘AGS’. Alongside the new Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki will also sell the older model with the 47 bhp 800cc engine.

With the new Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 24.3 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants, while the ones with the AGS offer 24.9 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 exterior and interior features

The latest Alto K10 gets halogen headlights, 13-inch steel wheels, and a new honeycomb front grille, while the interior gets an all-black dash with seats finished in black and grey. Maruti Suzuki offers a 7.0-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, and a digital instrument cluster amongst others.

Safety features include dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, ABS with EBD, speed sensing door locks, and seatbelts with pre-tensioners.