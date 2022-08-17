The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 18. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this upcoming family hatchback here.

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, will launch the new-generation version of the Alto K10 tomorrow, i.e. on August 18. The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the entry-level Alto 800. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Here’s what you can expect from the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design and Colours

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be based on the company’s modular Heartect platform. In terms of design, this entry-level hatchback will draw inspiration from the current Celerio and get oval-shaped headlamps, smooth body lines, steel rims with wheel caps, etc. The Alto K10 will be offered in six colours – Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV India launch next month: Tata Nexon EV rival

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that does its duty in its elder sibling – the new S-Presso as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features and Safety

In terms of features, one can expect the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to come with a touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. It will also get a semi-digital instrument cluster and safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions (leaked)

Dimensions New Alto K10 Length 3530 mm Width 1490 mm Height 1520 mm Wheelbase 2380 mm

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and Rivals

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 18 and that’s when we will get to know its official prices. This family hatchback is expected to be priced from Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Ola S1 electric scooter launched: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.