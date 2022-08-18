2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features, variants, and more

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Alto today, follow us for all the details, live.

After numerous images and spy shots, Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 Alto in India today. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be the company’s entry-level offering, however, will get two engine options — the tried and tested 800cc unit and a new K-Series engine that made its debut with the S-Presso.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will continue to have a manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. The new Alto will be available in four basic trims – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ – which will be further divided other variants, based on engine and gearbox choices.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is based on the company’s Heartect platform and draws design inspiration from the new Celerio. The new Alto K10 will be available in a total of six colours: Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will have considerable changes compared to the older one, including its dimensions. The most notable difference is that the new Alto is longer and taller than its predecessor, allowing for more leg and head room.

