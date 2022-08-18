2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features, variants, and more

After numerous images and spy shots, Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 Alto in India today. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will be the company’s entry-level offering, however, will get two engine options — the tried and tested 800cc unit and a new K-Series engine that made its debut with the S-Presso.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will continue to have a manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. The new Alto will be available in four basic trims – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ – which will be further divided other variants, based on engine and gearbox choices.
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants Live Updates:
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is based on the company’s Heartect platform and draws design inspiration from the new Celerio. The new Alto K10 will be available in a total of six colours: Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.
The new Maruti Suzuki Alto will have considerable changes compared to the older one, including its dimensions. The most notable difference is that the new Alto is longer and taller than its predecessor, allowing for more leg and head room.
Safety features on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed sensing door locks, high speed alert, seatbelts with pre-tensioners, and more. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Alto K10 gets over 15 technology-driven safety features.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a 65 bhp 1.0-litre K-Series engine, the same unit that powers the recently updated Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The engine makes 89 Nm of torque with the help of a manual or an AMT gearbox.
Occupants are greeted to a 7.0-inch Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, steering-mounted controls, and a four-speaker audio system. Other features include a digital instrument cluster and voice control.
The interior of the new Alto is finished in black, while the seats get a black and grey combination. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Alto's interior has been maximised for knee space, especially for the second row.
The 2022 Alto measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width, and stands 1,520 mm tall. Compared to the older model, the new Alto is longer and taller, meaning more leg and head room for the occupants.
The new Alto draws design inspiration from the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio. It gets a rounded design with oval headlamps, a new grille, and is taller than its predecessor. The new design is more appealing in our opinion, giving the entry-level hatchback a modern look.
The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is based on the company's Heartect platform, making the hatchback safer than any of its predecessors. The new platform is built from high tensile steel, designed to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness.
Maruti Suzuki opened bookings for the new Alto on August 10. One can book the new Alto for Rs 11,000 either online, or at a dealership. The delivery of the new Alto will begin soon after its launch, scheduled to take place in a little.
Welcome everyone to the new Maruti Suzuki Alto launch live updates. We will be sharing updates on the new Alto by Maruti Suzuki that will be launched shortly. Stay tuned for all the updates.