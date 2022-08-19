2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Impacto vs Glinto difference

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto gets two customisation options called Impacto and Glinto. We explain the difference, the accessories included, how they enhance the new Alto K10, and where to get the Alto K10 accessories.

After what seemed like a never-ending wait for many, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2022 Alto K10 in India, priced at Rs 3.99 lakh onwards. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets updated styling, new underpinnings, a new engine, and most of all, two new customisation packs — Impacto and Glinto.

Before we dive into the two differences between the Impacto and Glinto optional packs, let’s take a quick overview of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s design, pricing, and engine specifications.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is available in four basic variants: STD. LXi, VXi, and VXi+. These are further divided based on gearbox choices to a total of six Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 trims.

The 2022 Alto K10 is based on Maruti Suzuki’s fifth-gen Heartect platform, which is stronger, safer, and offers better noise insulation. The new platform has also led the carmaker to up the design of the car, borrowing styling cues from the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio. The new platform offers better cabin space compared to the older generation Alto Alto K10.

Powering the new Alto K10 is a three-cylinder, 1.0-litre K-Series engine that makes 65 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit that Maruti Suzuki calls AGS. Fuel efficiency is key for a car in this segment and Maruti Suzuki claims that the 2022 Alto K10 returns 24.9 kmpl.

Now, moving on to the two customisation options with the new Alto K10. Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, Impacto and Glinto — let’s take a detailed look.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Impacto customisation kit

The Impacto customisation kit for the new Alto K10 is designed to enhance the sportiness or the ‘youthful spirit’ of the car, as Maruti Suzuki calls it. The Impacto kit focuses on enhancing certain elements in the car to highlight its sportiness.

The Kit includes two key accessories — front and rear skid plates. Other parts of the package consist of colour accents, wheel arch cladding, black body side moulding, door visor finished in smoke grey, ORVM cover, and more. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the pricing of the Impacto customisation kit, however, one can accessorise the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 on the carmaker accessories website.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Glinto customisation kit

The Glinto customisation kit for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is about creating a ‘premium look’ says Maruti Suzuki. The Glinto customisation kit for the new Alto K10 consists of various chrome elements to enhance its looks.

The Glinto kit includes front grille garnish, head lamp garnish, tail lamp garnish, door visor garnish insert and more. Similar to the Impacto customisation kit, customers can visit the authorised accessories website and kit up their new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 with the Glinto style package.