2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 exterior & interior images leaked: Launch on August 18

The exterior and interior images of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 have leaked online ahead of its launch on August 18. It will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki’s next big launch in the Indian market will be the new-generation version of the Alto K10. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India on August 18. Ahead of an official debut, the company’s upcoming entry-level hatchback’s exterior and interior images have now leaked online. Here are all the details about it.

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 takes design inspiration from the current-gen Celerio. At the front, it gets get oval-shaped halogen headlamps, hexagonal grille, and LED DRL bars which might be sold as an accessory. The hatchback sports smooth body lines, steel rims with wheel caps, and more. It will be offered in a total of six colour shades.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 officially revealed by company’s MD [Video]

On the inside, the new Alto K10 gets an all-black cabin with a simple dashboard layout. Taking centre stage is a touchscreen infotainment system that will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. There’s also a digital instrument cluster like the S-Presso and some expected safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that does its duty in the new S-Presso as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in four trim levels – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. It will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image Source: Facebook