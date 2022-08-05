2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 colour variants leaked: Six colours on offer

The colour variants of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 have leaked online ahead of its launch on August 18. It will be offered in four trim levels and six paint schemes.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new-generation Alto K10 in India on August 18, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the images, specifications, and other details about this entry-level hatchback have leaked on the internet. The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in four trim levels and six paint schemes. Check out its colour variants here.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Colour variants

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in India in six colour schemes. They are – Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. Moreover, this entry-level hatchback will be offered in four trim levels – Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+, which will be spread across 12 variants.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine and Gearbox

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that does duty in its elder sibling – the new S-Presso as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Launch Date and Price

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India on August 18 and that’s when we will get to know its exact official prices. It will be positioned above the Alto 800 and is expected to be priced from Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will take on the likes of the Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

