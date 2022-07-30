2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: All you need to know

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be based on a lighter and more rigid chassis and could offer two engine trims. It will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new avatar of one of the best-selling cars in the Indian market, the Alto. It may have a small footprint, strictly based on size, but it has a big impact and is a force to reckon with. The 2022 Alto will officially mark its debut in the latter half of August. The first-generation Alto was launched in 2000 and from 2004 onwards, it became India’s most favoured vehicle and it ruled the roost for 16 years. With the Alto, Maruti Suzuki managed to crack the code on how to strike a balance between affordability and fuel economy. We tell you what to look out for in the 2022 Alto.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Brand New Platform

The Alto joins Maruti’s modular Heartect platform family, which underpins cars like the S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6.

This new chassis offers many advantages starting with making the next-generation Alto a safer vehicle. Built on advanced and high-strength materials, the platform is better equipped to absorb and distribute the impact energy in case of a collision to ensure passengers’ safety.

The Heartect platform provides a better driving experience when it comes to handling, stability and control, improved ride quality and better NVH (noise, vibration and harshness). The new Alto is expected to be longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model and due to the lighter underpinnings, it will be more fuel efficient.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Twin Powertrain Options

The current-generation Alto is offered with a single engine option — the 796cc with an output of 47.3bhp and 69Nm, which the new model will retain. According to Maruti Suzuki, the outgoing model returns a mileage of 22.05 kmpl. We expect the 2022 model to be even more fuel efficient. This powertrain will continue to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

It’s not yet confirmed, but to up the ante, Alto could also offer a more powerful 998cc K10C petrol engine with dual-jet technology, which we have already seen in the S-Presso, WagonR and the Celerio. The motor churns out 65bhp and 89 Nm of torque. If Maruti does give this engine a green light then it could be available in two gearboxes —a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Just for reference, the Celerio returns a fuel average of around 25 kmpl with manual transmission and over 26 kmpl with the AMT, meaning the 2022 Alto would be more fuel efficient.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Design and Features

Alto’s styling elements are inspired by the Celerio. The large swept-back headlights, new mesh front grill, redesigned fog lamps and bonnet, do make the hatch a lot more contemporary and mature. From the side, the 2022 Alto looks a lot taller and the rear receives a clean design housing square-shaped tail lamps with new bumpers. The Alto’s wheel size should continue to be 13-inch.

Maruti Suzuki has revamped the cabin with a newly designed dashboard, instrument cluster and steering wheel. It could also offer a host of new features like a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, keyless entry, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto: Competition

The new Alto will take on the Renault Kwid and its taller sibling, the S-Presso. The current-gen Alto is available from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 4.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), so the 2022 model will be slotted marginally higher. The S-Presso and the Kwid start from Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively.

