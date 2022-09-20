scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra XUV700 price hiked again: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Mahindra XUV700 have been hiked again and it now retails from Rs 13.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size SUV here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Mahindra XUV700 price hiked again: New vs old price list
2022 Mahindra XUV700 price hiked again: New vs old price list

Mahindra launched the all-new XUV700 in August last year. The Mahindra XUV700 became an instant hit in India and it currently demands a waiting period of up to 16 months. Moreover, the company has now hiked the price of this SUV for the third time in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. Check out the new vs old price list of the Mahindra XUV700 here.

Mahindra XUV700 to get Apple CarPlay from September 5: Details 

2022 Mahindra XUV700: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants 

Petrol VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
MXRs 13.18 lakhRs 13.45 lakhRs 27,000
AX3Rs 15.28 lakhRs 15.50 lakhRS 22,000
AX3 ATRs 16.84 lakhRs 17.20 lakhRs 36,000
AX5Rs 16.55 lakhRs 16.79 lakhRs 24,000
AX5 7-seaterRs 17.19 lakhRs 17.44 lakhRs 25,000
AX5 ATRs 18.29 lakhRs 18.54 lakhRs 25,000
AX7Rs 19.21 lakhRs 19.44 lakhRs 23,000
AX7 ATRs 20.95 lakhRs 21.19 lakhRs 24,000
AX7 LRs 22.75 lakhRs 23.10 lakhRs 35,000

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Review: 

Also Read

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Diesel Variants 

Diesel VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
MXRs 13.70 lakhRs 13.96 lakhRs 26,000
AX3Rs 15.80 lakhRs 16.00 lakhRs 20,000
AX3 7-seaterRs 16.53 lakhRs 16.80 lakhRs 27,000
AX3 ATRs 17.58 lakhRs 17.91 lakhRs 33,000
AX5Rs 17.20 lakhRs 17.44 lakhRs 24,000
AX5 7-seaterRs 17.84 lakhRs 18.09 lakhRs 25,000
AX5 ATRs 18.92 lakhRs 19.24 lakhRs 32,000
AX5 7-seater ATRS 19.56 lakhRs 19.84 lakhRs 28,000
AX7Rs 19.86 lakhRs 20.14 lakhRs 28,000
AX7 ATRs 21.58 lakhRs 21.84 lakhRs 26,000
AX7 LRs 22 lakhRs 21.66 lakhRs 34,000
AX7 L ATRs 23.40 lakhRs 23.70 lakhRs 30,000
AX7 AWD ATRs 22.98 lakhRs 23.24 lakhRs 26,000
AX7 L AWD ATRs 24.58 lakhRs 24.95 lakhRs 37,000

As you can see in the above tables, the XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000. The revised prices of the petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 23.10 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

XUV700 Apple CarPlay

Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and it also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit with optional AWD. The XUV700 rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.

Also Read: Ola Electric to open 200 offline experience centres in six months

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.