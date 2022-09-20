2022 Mahindra XUV700 price hiked again: New vs old price list

Mahindra launched the all-new XUV700 in August last year. The Mahindra XUV700 became an instant hit in India and it currently demands a waiting period of up to 16 months. Moreover, the company has now hiked the price of this SUV for the third time in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. Check out the new vs old price list of the Mahindra XUV700 here.
2022 Mahindra XUV700: New vs old price list
Petrol Variants
|Petrol Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|MX
|Rs 13.18 lakh
|Rs 13.45 lakh
|Rs 27,000
|AX3
|Rs 15.28 lakh
|Rs 15.50 lakh
|RS 22,000
|AX3 AT
|Rs 16.84 lakh
|Rs 17.20 lakh
|Rs 36,000
|AX5
|Rs 16.55 lakh
|Rs 16.79 lakh
|Rs 24,000
|AX5 7-seater
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 17.44 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|AX5 AT
|Rs 18.29 lakh
|Rs 18.54 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|AX7
|Rs 19.21 lakh
|Rs 19.44 lakh
|Rs 23,000
|AX7 AT
|Rs 20.95 lakh
|Rs 21.19 lakh
|Rs 24,000
|AX7 L
|Rs 22.75 lakh
|Rs 23.10 lakh
|Rs 35,000
Diesel Variants
|Diesel Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|MX
|Rs 13.70 lakh
|Rs 13.96 lakh
|Rs 26,000
|AX3
|Rs 15.80 lakh
|Rs 16.00 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|AX3 7-seater
|Rs 16.53 lakh
|Rs 16.80 lakh
|Rs 27,000
|AX3 AT
|Rs 17.58 lakh
|Rs 17.91 lakh
|Rs 33,000
|AX5
|Rs 17.20 lakh
|Rs 17.44 lakh
|Rs 24,000
|AX5 7-seater
|Rs 17.84 lakh
|Rs 18.09 lakh
|Rs 25,000
|AX5 AT
|Rs 18.92 lakh
|Rs 19.24 lakh
|Rs 32,000
|AX5 7-seater AT
|RS 19.56 lakh
|Rs 19.84 lakh
|Rs 28,000
|AX7
|Rs 19.86 lakh
|Rs 20.14 lakh
|Rs 28,000
|AX7 AT
|Rs 21.58 lakh
|Rs 21.84 lakh
|Rs 26,000
|AX7 L
|Rs 22 lakh
|Rs 21.66 lakh
|Rs 34,000
|AX7 L AT
|Rs 23.40 lakh
|Rs 23.70 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|AX7 AWD AT
|Rs 22.98 lakh
|Rs 23.24 lakh
|Rs 26,000
|AX7 L AWD AT
|Rs 24.58 lakh
|Rs 24.95 lakh
|Rs 37,000
As you can see in the above tables, the XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000. The revised prices of the petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 23.10 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and it also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit with optional AWD. The XUV700 rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.
