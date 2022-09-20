2022 Mahindra XUV700 price hiked again: New vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Mahindra XUV700 have been hiked again and it now retails from Rs 13.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the new vs old price list of this mid-size SUV here.

Mahindra launched the all-new XUV700 in August last year. The Mahindra XUV700 became an instant hit in India and it currently demands a waiting period of up to 16 months. Moreover, the company has now hiked the price of this SUV for the third time in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. Check out the new vs old price list of the Mahindra XUV700 here.

2022 Mahindra XUV700: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants

Petrol Variants Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 13.18 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 27,000 AX3 Rs 15.28 lakh Rs 15.50 lakh RS 22,000 AX3 AT Rs 16.84 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 36,000 AX5 Rs 16.55 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 24,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 25,000 AX5 AT Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.54 lakh Rs 25,000 AX7 Rs 19.21 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 23,000 AX7 AT Rs 20.95 lakh Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 24,000 AX7 L Rs 22.75 lakh Rs 23.10 lakh Rs 35,000

Diesel Variants

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh Rs 26,000 AX3 Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 16.00 lakh Rs 20,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 16.53 lakh Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 27,000 AX3 AT Rs 17.58 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Rs 33,000 AX5 Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 24,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 17.84 lakh Rs 18.09 lakh Rs 25,000 AX5 AT Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 32,000 AX5 7-seater AT RS 19.56 lakh Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 28,000 AX7 Rs 19.86 lakh Rs 20.14 lakh Rs 28,000 AX7 AT Rs 21.58 lakh Rs 21.84 lakh Rs 26,000 AX7 L Rs 22 lakh Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 34,000 AX7 L AT Rs 23.40 lakh Rs 23.70 lakh Rs 30,000 AX7 AWD AT Rs 22.98 lakh Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 26,000 AX7 L AWD AT Rs 24.58 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 37,000

As you can see in the above tables, the XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000. The revised prices of the petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700 range from Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 23.10 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the SUV are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and it also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit with optional AWD. The XUV700 rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.

