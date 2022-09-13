scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV: Top 5 things to know

The all-new 2022 Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV has made its global debut in India and it will be officially launched in January next year. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV rival.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mahindra recently took the wraps off its first-ever electric SUV. The all-new 2022 Mahindra XUV400 EV made its world premiere in India this month but its official launch will take place in January 2023. Moreover, pre-bookings and deliveries will also commence in the same month. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV rival. 

Mahindra XUV400: Design and Colours

The Mahindra XUV400 is based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV and shares design elements with the latter. However, it is longer in size and gets some distinctive visual elements. The XUV400 sports new bumpers, a closed grille, Mahindra’s twin peaks logo, new alloys, and an updated rear end. It is offered in five colours – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Infinity Blue.

xuv400 dimensions

Mahindra XUV400: Dimensions and Capacity

SpecificationsXUV400
Length4200 mm
Width1821 mm
Height1634 mm
Wheelbase2600 mm
Boot Space378 litres

Mahindra XUV400: Powertrain Specs

The new Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its electric motor develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The XUV400 is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and it has a top speed of 150 kmph. 

xuv400 interior

Talking about charging time, this electric SUV will take 50 minutes to complete 80 per cent charging with a 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it will take 6 hours 30 minutes to attain 0 to 100 per cent charge, and the same can be achieved in 13 hours using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

xuv400 EV

Mahindra XUV400: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the XUV400 gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mahindra’s BlueSense app compatibility that offers 60+ connected features. It will also receive OTA updates. The Mahindra XUV400 gets safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, Isofix child seat mounts, and many more.  

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV400 First Drive Review:

Mahindra XUV400: Price and Rivals 

The price of the new Mahindra XUV400 will be officially revealed in January 2023. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. Mahindra’s first-ever electric SUV will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime, Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, etc.

