2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift officially teased: Launch soon

The upcoming 2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift has been officially teased ahead of its imminent India launch. It is likely to get minor cosmetic updates and a new more powerful turbocharged petrol motor.

Mahindra has officially teased the facelifted XUV300 on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent India launch. This sub-compact SUV was first launched in February 2019 and since then, it hasn’t received any major update. The upcoming 2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks, new features, and a more powerful turbocharged petrol motor as well.

Starting with the design, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will get an updated front fascia. It will sport a re-styled bumper and grille. Moreover, the SUV will wear Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo just like the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and Scorpio Classic. The other changes will include the addition of new machined-cut alloy wheels. On the inside, the XUV300 Facelift is likely to get minor feature upgrades.

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV300 sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, etc. Currently, this SUV gets two engine options – a 108 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 115 bhp 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is expected to get the much-awaited 1.2-litre mStallion direct-injection turbo-petrol engine as well. This three-cylinder unit will churn out 130 bhp and 230 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a start/stop system. The new 2022 Mahindra XUV300 will be launched in the coming days to take on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc.

