2022 Mahindra Thar price hiked: Check new vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Mahindra Thar have been hiked again and it now retails from Rs 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the new vs old price list of this off-roader SUV here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Mahindra has revised the prices of its popular SUVs, including Thar and XUV700. While the Mahindra XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000, the prices of the Thar have been increased by up to Rs 29,000. Check out the new vs old price list of the 2022 Mahindra Thar here.

2022 Mahindra Thar: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants

Petrol VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
AX (O)Rs 13.53 lakhRs 13.59 lakhRs 6,000
LX Hard TopRs 14.22 lakhRs 14.28 lakhRs 6,000
LX AT Soft TopRs 15.67 lakhRs 15.73 lakhRs 6,000
LX AT Hard TopRs 15.76 lakhRs 15.82 lakhRs 6,000

Watch Video | Mahindra Thar Hindi Review:

Diesel Variants

Diesel VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
AX (O) Soft TopRs 13.89 lakhRs 14.16 lakhRs 27,000
AX (O) Hard TopRs 13.93 lakhRs 14.21 lakhRs 28,000
LX Soft TopRs 14.49 lakhRs 14.77 lakhRs 28,000
LX Hard TopRs 14.58 lakhRs 14.87 lakhRs 29,000
LX AT Soft TopRs 15.94 lakhRs 16.20 lakhRs 26,000
LX AT Hard TopRs 16.03 lakhRs 16.29 lakhRs 26,000

As you can see in the above tables, the Mahindra Thar has received a price hike of up to Rs 29,00. The revised prices of its petrol variants range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh. On the other hand, its diesel variants are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Also, it’s worth mentioning that this is the third price hike for this off-roader in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. The Mahindra Thar is offered with both petrol and diesel engines in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.

