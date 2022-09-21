2022 Mahindra Thar price hiked: Check new vs old price list

The prices of the 2022 Mahindra Thar have been hiked again and it now retails from Rs 13.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the new vs old price list of this off-roader SUV here.

Mahindra has revised the prices of its popular SUVs, including Thar and XUV700. While the Mahindra XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000, the prices of the Thar have been increased by up to Rs 29,000. Check out the new vs old price list of the 2022 Mahindra Thar here.

2022 Mahindra Thar: New vs old price list

Petrol Variants

Petrol Variants Old Price New Price Difference AX (O) Rs 13.53 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 6,000 LX Hard Top Rs 14.22 lakh Rs 14.28 lakh Rs 6,000 LX AT Soft Top Rs 15.67 lakh Rs 15.73 lakh Rs 6,000 LX AT Hard Top Rs 15.76 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 6,000

Watch Video | Mahindra Thar Hindi Review:

Also Read: Exclusive: List of automakers participating in Auto Expo 2023

Diesel Variants

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference AX (O) Soft Top Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.16 lakh Rs 27,000 AX (O) Hard Top Rs 13.93 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh Rs 28,000 LX Soft Top Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 14.77 lakh Rs 28,000 LX Hard Top Rs 14.58 lakh Rs 14.87 lakh Rs 29,000 LX AT Soft Top Rs 15.94 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 26,000 LX AT Hard Top Rs 16.03 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 26,000

As you can see in the above tables, the Mahindra Thar has received a price hike of up to Rs 29,00. The revised prices of its petrol variants range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh. On the other hand, its diesel variants are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Also, it’s worth mentioning that this is the third price hike for this off-roader in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. The Mahindra Thar is offered with both petrol and diesel engines in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.

Also Read: Ola Electric to open 200 offline experience centres in six months

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.