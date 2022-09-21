2022 Mahindra Thar price hiked: Check new vs old price list

Mahindra has revised the prices of its popular SUVs, including Thar and XUV700. While the Mahindra XUV700 has received a price hike of up to Rs 37,000, the prices of the Thar have been increased by up to Rs 29,000. Check out the new vs old price list of the 2022 Mahindra Thar here.
2022 Mahindra Thar: New vs old price list
Petrol Variants
|Petrol Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|AX (O)
|Rs 13.53 lakh
|Rs 13.59 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|LX Hard Top
|Rs 14.22 lakh
|Rs 14.28 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|LX AT Soft Top
|Rs 15.67 lakh
|Rs 15.73 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|LX AT Hard Top
|Rs 15.76 lakh
|Rs 15.82 lakh
|Rs 6,000
Diesel Variants
|Diesel Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|AX (O) Soft Top
|Rs 13.89 lakh
|Rs 14.16 lakh
|Rs 27,000
|AX (O) Hard Top
|Rs 13.93 lakh
|Rs 14.21 lakh
|Rs 28,000
|LX Soft Top
|Rs 14.49 lakh
|Rs 14.77 lakh
|Rs 28,000
|LX Hard Top
|Rs 14.58 lakh
|Rs 14.87 lakh
|Rs 29,000
|LX AT Soft Top
|Rs 15.94 lakh
|Rs 16.20 lakh
|Rs 26,000
|LX AT Hard Top
|Rs 16.03 lakh
|Rs 16.29 lakh
|Rs 26,000
As you can see in the above tables, the Mahindra Thar has received a price hike of up to Rs 29,00. The revised prices of its petrol variants range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh. On the other hand, its diesel variants are priced from Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Also, it’s worth mentioning that this is the third price hike for this off-roader in 2022, the earlier ones being recorded in January and April. The Mahindra Thar is offered with both petrol and diesel engines in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT with 4X4 capabilities.
