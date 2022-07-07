scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpion-N arrives at dealerships: Test drives begin

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpion-N has started arriving at dealerships across India and its test drives have also commenced in select cities. This mid-size SUV is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on July 30. However, this SUV has now started arriving at dealerships across the country. In fact, test drives of the Scorpio-N have already commenced in 30 tier-I Indian cities from July 5 while it will begin in the rest of the country by July 15.

scorpio n

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N can be now test-driven in 30 cities, which include Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai MMR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Indore, Jalandhar, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Ranchi, Patna, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Raipur, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Amritsar, Jammu, and Kanpur.

Talking about the powertrain options, the new Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that’s good for 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that develops up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

In terms of pricing, the manual variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices of its 4X4 and automatic variants will be revealed this month. Mahindra says that the deliveries of the new Scorpio-N will commence during the upcoming festive season. It will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

