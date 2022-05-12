2022 Mahindra Scorpio teased again: Reveals design cues and new details

Mahindra has released a new teaser video of the all-new Scorpio that reveals its design cues and some new details. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India in June this year.

Mahindra & Mahindra has today released a new teaser video of the all-new Scorpio. The latest teaser video of this upcoming D-segment SUV partially reveals its design cues along with some new details. Internally codenamed ‘Z101’, the new-generation Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most anticipated SUVs of recent times. The company has been promoting this sport utility vehicle as “The Big Daddy of SUVs.”

The Mahindra Scorpio has always been a brawny SUV and in its new-generation avatar, it is likely to sport even more muscular appeal. The SUV’s teaser video reveals that it will get a six-slat chrome embellished grille with a new Mahindra logo. One can also see the Scorpio’s projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels in the video.

The upcoming Scorpio gets strong character lines that run across the length of the SUV. While its rear profile wasn’t visible in the teaser, the test mules of the new-gen Scorpio have been spotted on test in India a ton of times and we do know that it will get vertically-stacked LED taillamps and a side-hinged door. It will share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune.

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. Moreover, it will get AWD as well. The all-new Scorpio is expected to be launched in India in June this year on the occasion of the Scorpio nameplate’s 20th anniversary.

