2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700: Expected differences

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Here we have explained how the upcoming Scorpio-N is expected to differentiate itself from the Mahindra XUV700!

Mahindra recently announced that the new-generation Scorpio will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022, and there’s a lot of buzz around it. Internally codenamed ‘Z101’, the new-gen version of the SUV will be officially called the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The all-new Scorpio-N will be Mahindra’s first major launch after the blockbuster hit of XUV700. In this article, we have explained how the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to differentiate itself from the XUV700!

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs XUV700:

Design and Dimensions

In terms of design, these Mahindra SUVs will be vastly different from each other. The official images of the new Scorpio-N reveal that it will get an upright boxy profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille. There will be LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs. It will get Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo too, just like the XUV700.

The side profile of the Scorpio-N will sport machined-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels and roof rails. At the rear, it will get vertically-stacked tail lamps. The Mahindra XUV700, on the other hand, looks more striking with modern elements and gets a massive grille flanked by all-LED headlamps. In terms of dimensions, both these SUVs are expected to be almost identical.

Chassis and Powertrains

While the Mahindra XUV700 is based on a monocoque chassis, the upcoming Scorpio-N will use a ladder-frame platform. Also, the XUV700 is primarily an FWD SUV with an optional AWD in top-spec trims. The new Scorpio-N, on the other hand, will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities for the higher variants.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit.

Interior and Features

Mahindra’s new-age SUVs are quite feature-rich and the same can be expected from the new Scorpio-N as well. The company has not yet revealed any official images of its interiors. But, it is expected to get an AdrenoX-powered large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, and more. However, it is likely to miss out on ADAS features that are offered in the XUV700.

Launch Date and Price

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022, while the official launch and price announcement are expected to take place in the coming months. As of now, the Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.18 lakh – Rs 24.58 lakh, ex-showroom. While there will be overlapping in prices, one can expect the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N to be significantly more affordable than the XUV700.

