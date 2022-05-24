2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Old Scorpio Classic: Expected differences

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022, while the current Scorpio will continue to remain on sale as Scorpio Classic. Here we have explained the expected differences between these two SUVs.

Mahindra has recently announced that the new-generation Scorpio will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. Internally codenamed ‘Z101’, the new-gen version of the SUV will be officially called the Mahindra Scorpio-N and the current-gen Scorpio will continue to remain on sale as the Scorpio Classic. Here we have explained the expected differences between these two SUVs.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Old Scorpio Classic:

Design and Dimensions

The official images of the new Scorpio-N reveal that it will get an upright profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between, just like the XUV700. The SUV will also feature LED projector headlamps and fog lamps along with C-shaped LED DRLs. Its side profile will sport sharp cuts and creases on the body lines, machined-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels, and roof rails.

While the rear profile of the new Scorpio-N hasn’t been officially revealed yet, we do know that it will get vertically-stacked tail lamps. The current Mahindra Scorpio has a butch road presence and while it will continue with the same design language in the near future, it will get a new Scorpio Classic nameplate. In terms of dimensions, the Scorpio-N is likely to be significantly larger than the current model.

Interior and Features

Mahindra has not yet revealed any official images of the Scorpio-N’s interiors. However, just like all new-age Mahindra SUVs, the new Scorpio-N is expected to be loaded with features up to the gills. It is expected to get an AdrenoX-powered large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a large panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the current Scorpio gets only basic amenities.

Engine and Gearbox

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to share its powertrains with the XUV700 but might be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. It will get 4X4 capabilities as well.

The current Mahindra Scorpio gets a sole 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two different states of tune. It develops up to 136 hp of maximum power and 319 Nm of peak torque. Its top-spec trims come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. It is currently offered only with an RWD set-up. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic isn’t expected to get any mechanical updates.

Launch Date and Price

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022, while the official launch and price announcement will take place in the coming months. Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs 13.65 lakh – Rs 18.88 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new Scorpio-N to charge a premium over these prices.

