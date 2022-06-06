scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N off-roading video leaked: Unveil on June 27

The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has been snapped off-roading on a curated off-road track in a new viral video. This SUV will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mahindra Scorpio-N off-road

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated launches of the year and there’s a lot of buzz around the Scorpio-N on the internet. Now, ahead of its world premiere, the off-roading video of the SUV has leaked. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been caught off-roading on a curated off-road track in a viral video. 

The viral video of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N shows that it is undergoing an off-road test with passengers occupied inside the cabin. This 7-seater SUV is said to have a massive 205 mm ground clearance and petra link suspension with Frequency Selective Damping technology at the rear. While its approach, departure and ramp break-over angles aren’t known yet, it is likely to be a capable SUV. 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Talking about the powertrain, the upcoming Scorpio-N will share its engine and transmission options with the Mahindra XUV700 but is likely to be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. 

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform unlike most other SUVs in this price range that are underpinned by a monocoque chassis. Moreover, it will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities as well. Upon launch, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch on June 30: Expected price, specs, features

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.