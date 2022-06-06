2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N off-roading video leaked: Unveil on June 27

The upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has been snapped off-roading on a curated off-road track in a new viral video. This SUV will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated launches of the year and there’s a lot of buzz around the Scorpio-N on the internet. Now, ahead of its world premiere, the off-roading video of the SUV has leaked. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been caught off-roading on a curated off-road track in a viral video.

The viral video of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N shows that it is undergoing an off-road test with passengers occupied inside the cabin. This 7-seater SUV is said to have a massive 205 mm ground clearance and petra link suspension with Frequency Selective Damping technology at the rear. While its approach, departure and ramp break-over angles aren’t known yet, it is likely to be a capable SUV.

Talking about the powertrain, the upcoming Scorpio-N will share its engine and transmission options with the Mahindra XUV700 but is likely to be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform unlike most other SUVs in this price range that are underpinned by a monocoque chassis. Moreover, it will come with a rear-wheel-drive layout as standard and get 4X4 off-road capabilities as well. Upon launch, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

