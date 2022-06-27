scorecardresearch
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Images, and more

All-New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images, Interiors, and more. Check out all the details about the most anticipated SUV of the year here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India Launch LIVE Updates: The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India today, i.e. on June 27, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated SUVs of the year. The new Scorpio-N is expected to be leaps and bounds better than its predecessor. While most SUVs in this segment use a monocoque chassis, the upcoming Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will share its powertrains with the XUV700. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will get a new 4 XPLOR (4WD system) as well. Moreover, Mahindra’s new-age SUVs are quite feature-rich and the same will be true for the Scorpio-N as well. 

Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates straight from the launch event.

Live Updates
16:00 (IST) 27 Jun 2022
Mahindra Scorpio: Ruling the hearts since 2 decades!

The Mahindra Scorpio was first launched in India in the year 2002. Now, after 20 years of ruling the hearts of Indians in various avatars, the new Scorpio-N will be launched in India today.

15:30 (IST) 27 Jun 2022
Welcome to the India launch LIVE blog of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N!

Good Afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.

