2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Images, and more

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India Launch LIVE Updates: The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India today, i.e. on June 27, 2022. It is one of the most anticipated SUVs of the year. The new Scorpio-N is expected to be leaps and bounds better than its predecessor. While most SUVs in this segment use a monocoque chassis, the upcoming Scorpio-N will be based on a ladder-frame platform.
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will share its powertrains with the XUV700. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will get a new 4 XPLOR (4WD system) as well. Moreover, Mahindra’s new-age SUVs are quite feature-rich and the same will be true for the Scorpio-N as well.
The Mahindra Scorpio was first launched in India in the year 2002. Now, after 20 years of ruling the hearts of Indians in various avatars, the new Scorpio-N will be launched in India today.
