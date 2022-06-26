2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India debut tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on June 27, 2022. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of this much-awaited SUV here.

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 27, 2022. It will be the biggest launch of the year from the house of this Mumbai-based home-grown UV maker and there’s a lot of buzz around it. Check out the expected price, specifications, and features of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N here.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Design and Dimensions

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature an upright boxy profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille. There will be LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and more. It will get Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo too, just like the XUV700. The dimensions of the new Scorpio-N are mentioned in the table below:

Specification Scorpio-N Length 4662 mm Width 1917 mm Height 1870 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

The Scorpio-N will share its powertrains with the Mahindra XUV700 but the diesel motor is likely to be offered in a lower state of tune. It will get a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. It will get Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR mode (4WD system) as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Interior and Features

Mahindra’s new-age SUVs are quite feature-rich and the same will be true for the Scorpio-N as well. It will get a premium dual-tone dashboard along with optional captain seats for middle-row passengers. The SUV will feature an Adrenox-powered large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, dual-zone climate control, etc.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Price and Rivals

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on June 27, 2022, while the official launch and price announcement might take place in the coming months. Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio is priced between Rs 13.65 lakh – Rs 18.88 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new Scorpio-N to charge a slight premium over these prices. It will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore: Check images

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.