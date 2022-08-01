2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N finance schemes explained: Up to 100% on-road funding

Mahindra has rolled out some attractive finance schemes for the Scorpio-N which include up to 100 per cent on-road funding, RoI starting from 6.99 per cent, and more. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Mahindra recently launched the much-awaited Scorpio-N SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same commenced on July 30 at 11 AM and it managed to gain 1,00,000 bookings within 30 minutes, setting a new record. The company has also rolled out some attractive finance schemes for the Scorpio-N and here’s all you need to know about it.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Finance Schemes Explained

Mahindra has announced attractive finance schemes for the new Scorpio-N in collaboration with its finance partners under the package – FinN. The company claims that this is an industry-first financing initiative designed exclusively for the Mahindra Scorpio-N and it comprises a bunch of customised options from the top finance partners to enhance the ownership experience.

This tailor-made finance scheme will provide the customers an attractive interest rate starting at 6.99 per cent, highest loan tenure option of up to ten years, and funding of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price amount. In addition to the ex-showroom price, the registration cost, insurance, accessories, shield, AMC, and loan protection can also be funded.

However, it is worth mentioning that the credit or loan facility shall be at the sole and exclusive discretion of financiers under their own terms and conditions. For further details, one can get in touch with the nearest Mahindra dealer. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

