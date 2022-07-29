The official bookings for the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin tomorrow, i.e. on July 30, 2022. One can book this mid-size SUV online or offline by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Mahindra recently launched the much-awaited Scorpio-N SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The official bookings for the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin tomorrow, i.e. on July 30, 2022 at 11 AM. One can book this mid-size SUV online on the company’s official website or offline by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

According to Mahindra, the bookings for the highly-anticipated Scorpio-N will be accepted on a ‘first come first serve’ basis. This, along with the variant chosen, will determine the delivery date of the vehicle. Moreover, the company is offering the customers an option to edit their booking details, including the variant and colour booked, until August 15 midnight. The deliveries of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on September 26.

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-wise prices explained

Mahindra has rolled out an attractive finance scheme for the Scorpio-N in collaboration with its finance partners under the package – FinN. This tailor-made finance scheme will provide the customers an attractive interest rate of 6.99 per cent, highest loan tenure option of up to ten years, and funding of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price amount.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. The other engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

Mahindra’s latest mid-size SUV, the Scorpio-N, has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and it goes up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that the introductory prices will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only. The Scorpio-N will rival a host of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.