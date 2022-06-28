2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Bookings, test drives, delivery timeline explained

The bookings for the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on July 30 while the deliveries will commence during the festive season. Read along to know more details about the SUV.

Mahindra has finally launched the new-gen Scorpio in the Indian market. The prices of the manual variants of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N start at Rs 11.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Its 4X4 and automatic variants’ prices will be revealed in July. In this story, we have shared the bookings, test drives, and delivery timeline details about the SUV.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Bookings

The bookings for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on 30th July 2022, 11:00 AM onwards. One will be able to book this SUV online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealerships. Moreover, the ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N will be available online and at dealerships from July 5, 2022.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Test Drives

The test drives of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will start from 5th July 2022 in 30 tier-I cities and in the rest of the country by July 15. The first 30 cities include Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai MMR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Indore, Jalandhar, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Ranchi, Patna, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Raipur, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Amritsar, Jammu and Kanpur.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Delivery Timeline

Mahindra says that the deliveries of the new Scorpio-N will commence during the upcoming festive season. Moreover, they will be done on a ‘first booked, first served’ basis, depending upon the variant chosen by the customer. It is also worth mentioning that the introductory prices of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be valid for initial 25,000 bookings only, post which the company is expected to increase the prices.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

The Mahindra Scorpio-N shares its powertrains with the XUV700. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system as well.

