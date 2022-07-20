The prices of the automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be announced tomorrow, i.e. on July 21, 2022. Its manual variants are priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India last month at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, at that time, the company revealed the prices of this SUV’s manual variants only. Now, the prices of the automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be announced tomorrow, i.e. on July 21, 2022.

The prices of the manual variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Test drives for the same have now begun across the country while one will be able to book it officially online or by visiting their nearest dealership from July 30. Mahindra says that the deliveries of the Scorpio-N will commence this festive season.

Talking about its engine options, the all-new Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

In terms of features, it gets an Adrenox-powered 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, 70+ connected car tech features, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, etc. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will challenge a bunch of SUVs in the sub-Rs 25 lakh price range, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

