2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked: Unveiling next month, launching in June

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio is ready to shed its camo to make its first public appearance in April this year, followed by its official launch in June.

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the very few SUVs that utilise a body-on-frame architecture. It has been on sale in the country for the last 20 years. In June 2002, Mahindra launched the Scorpio for the first time in the Indian market. In June this year, the company is planning to make the Indian automotive industry revise the date with the launch of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio. Confirmed by an internal source, the all-new Mahindra Scorpio is preparing for its unveiling next month. The deliveries will commence by July this year.

Also, recently a leaked picture of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has surfaced on the internet. It is reported to be clicked during the vehicle’s TV commercial shoot and manages to reveal some interesting details about the upcoming SUV. The nose of the Scorpio will feature chunky headlamps with dual-pod projectors. Also, fog lamp housings will get the addition of C-shaped LED DRLs. Around the sides, the SUV gets a black cladding and turbine-style alloy wheels.

The overall silhouette of the Scorpio in the new-gen avatar will remain butch. The rear face is likely to have long vertically-stacked tail lamps. Under the skin, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will use a new ladder-frame chassis. In terms of powertrain choices, Mahindra will not disappoint anyone. The Scorpio will go on sale with both petrol and diesel engine options. A 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill are assumed to be offered. Transmission options may include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Test mules of the new-gen Scorpio have been spotted pulling off some neat off-road drills in Ladakh. Well, it confirms that the SUV will be offered with a potent 4WD system. It even hints about the use of an MLD on the rear axle. A low-range transfer case is expected to make its way to new-gen Mahindra Scorpio. In terms of features, expect the 2022 model to come with an extremely long feature list. It is likely to include a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, rear captain chairs, multiple airbags and more.

