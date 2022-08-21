2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Price, specs, features comparison

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India in June this year. However, the company didn’t discontinue the old-gen model. Instead, it has been given a minor nip & tuck with some additional features and re-introduced as the Scorpio Classic. Interestingly, the price of both these SUVs starts at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the comparison of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Design and Colours
The all-new Scorpio-N features an upright profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between. It also gets LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, multi-spoke alloy wheels and roof rails. The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is the old Scorpio with a revised front fascia and updated dual-tone alloy wheels.
Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five colour schemes. They are – Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, and Galaxy Grey. In comparison, the new Scorpio-N is available in seven colours. They are – Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Napoli Black, and Royal Gold.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox
Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system.
The updated Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by the Gen-2 version of the tried and trusted 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Dimensions and Capacity
|Specifications
|Scorpio Classic
|Scorpio-N
|Length
|4456 mm
|4662 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|1917 mm
|Height
|1995 mm
|1857 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|2750 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|187 mm
|Boot Space
|460 litres
|460 litres
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 litres
|57 litres
Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Interior and Features
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an Adrenox-powered 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity & 70+ connected car tech features, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, and more. Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic features an Android-based 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, visual tweaks on the dashboard, etc.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Variants and Price
Mahindra is offering the all-new Scorpio-N in five trim levels, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 & Z8 L, spread across several variants. Its introductory prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is available in two variants, S & S11, with price ranging from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom.
