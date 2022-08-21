2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Price, specs, features comparison

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been recently launched in India and it will be sold alongside the all-new Scorpio-N. Both these SUVs are priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the comparison of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N here.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in India in June this year. However, the company didn’t discontinue the old-gen model. Instead, it has been given a minor nip & tuck with some additional features and re-introduced as the Scorpio Classic. Interestingly, the price of both these SUVs starts at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the comparison of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Design and Colours

The all-new Scorpio-N features an upright profile with a muscular six-slat chrome embellished grille and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in between. It also gets LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, multi-spoke alloy wheels and roof rails. The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is the old Scorpio with a revised front fascia and updated dual-tone alloy wheels.

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five colour schemes. They are – Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, and Galaxy Grey. In comparison, the new Scorpio-N is available in seven colours. They are – Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Napoli Black, and Royal Gold.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

The updated Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by the Gen-2 version of the tried and trusted 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Scorpio Classic Scorpio-N Length 4456 mm 4662 mm Width 1820 mm 1917 mm Height 1995 mm 1857 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2750 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 187 mm Boot Space 460 litres 460 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres 57 litres

Mahindra Scorpio-N’s Dashboard

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Interior and Features

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an Adrenox-powered 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity & 70+ connected car tech features, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, and more. Mahindra’s Scorpio Classic features an Android-based 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, visual tweaks on the dashboard, etc.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s Dashboard

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Scorpio-N: Variants and Price

Mahindra is offering the all-new Scorpio-N in five trim levels, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 & Z8 L, spread across several variants. Its introductory prices range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is available in two variants, S & S11, with price ranging from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

