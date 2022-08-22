2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comparison. We compare the new Scorpio Classic and the Grand Vitara in terms of pricing, features, engine specifications, and more.

After launching the new Mahindra Scorpio-N in India recently, the carmaker has given the older Scorpio a fresh lease of life with a significant upgrade, naming it the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is in a segment that consists of the Hyundai Creta, which is the best-seller, and the soon-to-launch Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Let’s take a detailed look at the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in terms of design, dimensions, features, and engine specifications to see how the two stack up against each other and which makes better sense to a customer.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – Pricing

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available in two variants – Classic S and Classic S11 – priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is sold in multiple variants and as per the leaked pricing, the SUV will carry a price tag of Rs 9.50 lakh onwards.

Variant MT AT Sigma Rs 9.50 lakh — Delta Rs 11.00 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh Zeta Rs 12.00 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Alpha Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 15.00 lakh Alpha AWD Rs 15.50 lakh — Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara variants and pricing

Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – Design and dimension

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the older design language that made it popular. The Scorpio Classic features a high-set bonnet, a squarish overall design, and a high shoulder line, giving the vehicle a quintessential SUV look. The Scorpio Classic also gets Mahindra’s new twin-peak logo and the redesigned muscular bonnet with a scoop gives the 2022 Scorpio Classic a good road presence.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the company’s Global C Platform that also underpins the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The Grand Vitara’s design follows a more modern SUV take, making it look much sleeker than the Scorpio Classic, while still portraying a large grille that gives it a good presence.

Specifications Scorpio Classic Grand Vitara Length 4456 mm 4345 mm Width 1820 mm 1795 mm Height 1995 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2600 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 210 mm Boot Space 460-litres 300-litres Fuel Tank Capacity 60-litres 45-litres

When looking at the dimensions, it is clear that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is taller, wider, and longer, meaning it has more interior room, while also having a longer wheel base compared to the Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara has higher ground clearance at 210 mm compared to the Scorpio Classic’s 180 mm, however, that is the unladen figure.

New Scorpio Classic vs Grand Vitara – Exterior and interior features

As part of the design update, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets dual headlights, alloy wheels, a blacked-out grille, and new fog lamps. Inside, the top-spec Scorpio Classic S11 gets a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, dual-tone interior with quilted seats, and rear AC vents amongst others.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a similar touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, an electric sunroof, dual-tone interior, rear AC vents, a Head-Up Display, wireless charging, automatic headlights, a digital instrument cluster, and reclinable rear seats amongst others. The new Grand Vitara gets all LED lighting all around and 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers more comfort and convenience features, however, for those wanting to do with too many gizmos, the Scorpio Classic seems to be a better choice.

2022 Scorpio Classic vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – Engine specifications, gearbox, and drive train

When it comes to the engine and performance, both vehicles offer two completely different options. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque with the help of a standard 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic on offer and the power is sent to the rear wheels, as the carmaker has discontinued the 4X4 version with the Classic models.

Engine Specs Scorpio Classic Vitara Mild Hybrid Vitara Strong Hybrid Displacement 2.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 130 bhp 101 bhp 114 bhp Torque 300 Nm 136.8 Nm 122 Nm Gearbox MT MT/AT e-CVT

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two engine choices — a 1.5-litre Mild Hybrid and a 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid. The engine produces different power and torque figures and is mated to either a manual, an automatic torque converter, or a CVT gearbox. Also, with the Strong Hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the vehicle can be driven in pure EV mode.

Another highlight of the new Grand Vitara is the All-Grip AWD system offered with the Mild Hybrid Alpha trim, paired with a manual gearbox. The AWD system does not have a low-range gearbox for off-roading but has four modes to improve its on-road handling that will suit enthusiastic drivers.