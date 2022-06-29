2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic variants and expected price details

Mahindra is not done with the older-gen Scorpio just yet. Mahindra will launch it as the Scorpio Classic and is expected to come in two variants to serve fleet operators and private ownership.

For those who haven’t had enough of the Mahindra Scorpio, here’s more news, and this time, about the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra will be selling the older-gen model alongside the newly-launched Mahindra Scorpio-N as the Scorpio Classic.

The reason for this is simple, the Scorpio is a good-selling model for the carmaker, selling an average of ~3,000 units a month. The new Scorpio-N is a more premium offering and for those looking for fleet operations, or even a personal vehicle, Mahindra has you covered with the Scorpio Classic.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic variants

As per sources, the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be sold in two variants – S and S11 – a base variant and a top-spec one. The base S variant of the Scorpio Classic is essentially the S3 trim, that will serve fleet operators and transport companies, while the fully-loaded S11 will cater to private customers.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N variant-wise features explained

The current-gen Scorpio could undergo a cosmetic update before being re-introduced as the Scorpio classic. Also, Mahindra could retain the side-facing seats as this offers more utilitarian space, and in the case of taxis, space to carry more passengers.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic expected pricing

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is most likely to be priced ~Rs 10 lakh for the base S model, and the Classic variants of the Scorpio will sit below the newly-launched Scorpio-N in Mahindra’s lineup. The new Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh onwards, while the prices for the higher-spec AT and 4X4 versions are yet to be announced by Mahindra.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings, test drives, delivery timeline explained

Mahindra Scorpio Classic engine specifications

When relaunched as the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the SUV will get a 2.2-litre diesel engine, tuned to produce 138 bhp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This will be the sole offering and will not get a 4X4 system. However, if Mahindra is willing to offer a 4X4 system with the base variant, it would cater to a wider audience as a utilitarian vehicle, while also attracting off-road enthusiasts.