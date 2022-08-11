The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be unveiled in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 12. Here’s what you can expect from the Mahindra Scorpio-N’s younger yet rough & tough sibling.

Mahindra is all set to take the wraps off the Scorpio Classic tomorrow, i.e. on August 12. The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be essentially a facelifted version of the old-generation Scorpio. It will be sold alongside the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and both the SUVs will cater to a wide array of buyers. Here’s what you can expect from the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Design Updates

The leaked images of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic reveal that it will get a minor nip and tuck. For instance, it will sport a blacked-out grille with six vertical chrome slats and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The SUV will get re-styled bumpers and fog lamp assembly along with new dual-tone alloy wheels. Mahindra might also offer some new colour schemes for the Scorpio Classic.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 33,000 bookings in 30 days: Launch next month

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Interior and Features

On the inside, the Scorpio Classic isn’t expected to get drastic changes. While the overall layout will remain the same, the SUV will get piano black inserts on the dashboard and a dark wooden finish on the central console. In terms of features, the new Scorpio Classic is expected to get an Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, new touch-sensitive controls, etc.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine Specs and Price

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is likely to be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that did its duty in the previous model as well. It develops 136 bhp and 319 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and offered with an RWD set-up. Prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic are expected to be announced by the end of this month.

Also Read: Honda teases new scooter: Activa 7G or Special Edition Activa 6G?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.